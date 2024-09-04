Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US files criminal charges against Hamas leadership, including Sinwar

'As outlined in our complaint, those defendants -- armed with weapons, political support, and funding from the Government of Iran, and support from Hizballah -- have led Hamas’s efforts to destroy the State of Israel and murder civilians in support of that aim,' Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 September 2024, 01:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The United States announced criminal charges on Tuesday against Hamas' top leadership, including the militant group's chief Yahya Sinwar, accusing them of leading efforts to kill civilians and destroy the state of Israel.

"As outlined in our complaint, those defendants -- armed with weapons, political support, and funding from the Government of Iran, and support from Hizballah -- have led Hamas’s efforts to destroy the State of Israel and murder civilians in support of that aim," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2024, 01:35 IST
World newsUS newsHamas

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT