US files criminal charges against Hamas leadership, including Sinwar

The United States announced criminal charges on Tuesday against Hamas' top leadership, including the militant group's chief Yahya Sinwar, accusing them of leading efforts to kill civilians and destroy the state of Israel.

"As outlined in our complaint, those defendants -- armed with weapons, political support, and funding from the Government of Iran, and support from Hizballah -- have led Hamas’s efforts to destroy the State of Israel and murder civilians in support of that aim," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.