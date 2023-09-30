US govt hurtles toward shutdown as Republican House hunts for last-ditch deal

“I think continuing this path of trying to find a CR that they will support is a futile effort, because they will never support a CR,” said Rep. Mike Garcia of California, a member of the whip team and one of a group of more mainstream Republicans in districts won by President Joe Biden who stand to pay the steepest political price for the shutdown crisis. “Why keep running up a hill that you’re just gonna get shot in the head every time and you’re wasting time and energy? The focus now needs to be getting a CR package that can get us to 218. The blend of that voter makeup can change.”