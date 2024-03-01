JOIN US
world

US govt to unveil criminal case against global energy trader Gunvor

A former Gunvor employee pleaded guilty the next year to involvement in an alleged scheme to bribe Ecuadorean government officials to win business.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 17:23 IST

New York: US prosecutors plan to announce a criminal case against the global energy trader Gunvor, according to filings unveiled on Friday in the Brooklyn, New York federal court.

The Department of Justice plans to file a so-called criminal information that describes its case, the filings show.

Prosecutors and the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission subpoenaed Gunvor in 2020. A former Gunvor employee pleaded guilty the next year to involvement in an alleged scheme to bribe Ecuadorean government officials to win business.

(Published 01 March 2024, 17:23 IST)
