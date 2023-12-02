US health officials push back on idea of new virus in China

A small group of Republican senators on Friday called on President Joe Biden to ban travel from China to protect against an outbreak of respiratory illnesses in children there, even as scientists and global and US health officials said there were no signs of a threatening new virus.

Instead, those experts said, the evidence so far pointed to a surge of age-old infectious agents such as influenza, driven by the colder weather and China’s emergence from stringent Covid-19 lockdowns. The World Health Organization said last week that China had shared data about its outbreak, including laboratory results from infected children, that did not show any unusual viruses.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, echoed that assessment Friday. She said US officials had also been in touch with Chinese authorities, academic experts and health workers.

“What we have all been able to ascertain is that there is no novel pathogen,” she said. “This is all related to upticks of known viruses and bacteria in their pediatric population.”

What is sickening children in China?

WHO said the data China shared last week showed a rise in the number of children hospitalized with cold and flu viruses and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, since October. The agency also said infections with mycoplasma pneumoniae, a bacterium that generally causes mild illness, had been climbing since May.

Those illnesses, together with Covid, accounted for a surge of respiratory disease in children, said Chinese health officials, who announced the rise in cases at a news conference in mid-November. Parents there have described waits of eight hours or more at children’s hospitals.

Some of the same viruses are already on the rise in the United States as winter takes hold, experts said, obviating the threat of imported cases from China.

Mycoplasma pneumoniae, which sickens millions of Americans every year, tends to cause an increase in infections every three to seven years for reasons that are not well understood.

“There isn’t a place in the world that doesn’t have mycoplasma, that doesn’t have rhinovirus and influenza virus,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “They are the normal respiratory viruses and germs that we encounter as we normally grow up.”

Why the surge?

As countries have lifted Covid lockdowns in recent years, they have tended to experience surges of routine respiratory illnesses in children.