US hits former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions

Washington: The State Department on Wednesday barred a former Israeli Defense Forces sergeant from traveling to the United States, accusing him of being involved in the extrajudicial killing of a Palestinian in the West Bank.

Washington also imposed visa restrictions on a group of people involved in actions undermining peace, security and stability in the West Bank, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, in the latest US measure over violence in the West Bank.

"This is about a broad trend of increased violence that we have sadly seen over the past months and the need for Israel to do more to hold people accountable for it," Miller told reporters.