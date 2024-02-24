US hits Russia with hundreds of sanctions over Ukraine war, Navalny death

The US Treasury Department targeted nearly 300 people and entities on Friday, while the State Department hit over 250 people and entities and the Commerce Department added over 90 companies to the Entity List.

The United States and its allies have imposed sanctions on thousands of Russian targets in the past two years.

"We must sustain our support for Ukraine even as we weaken Russia's war machine. It's critical that Congress steps up to join our allies around the world in giving Ukraine the means to defend itself," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Brian O'Toole, a former Treasury official, said the action, while a lot of names, was short on impact.

"They're not going to have a big impact," O'Toole said, because the majority of the entities listed are Russian, rather than foreign firms, and are easily replaceable as Moscow seeks to skirt sanctions.

But Ben Harris, a former senior Treasury official, said the magnitude of the sanctions imposed by the United States alone was formidable.

Peter Harrell, a former National Security Council official, said the moves against sanctions evasion networks in third countries sent a clear message that the US is prepared to take action against circumvention.

"I see this as kind of a valuable but incremental step that is within the strategy they've been deploying over the last two years," he said.

Payment system

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday's move was Washington's largest number of designations in a single Russia action.

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on state-owned National Payment Card System, the operator of the Mir payment system.

Mir payments cards have become more important since its US rivals suspended operations in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, and their payment cards which were issued in the country stopped working abroad.

"The Government of Russia's proliferation of Mir has permitted Russia to build out a financial infrastructure that enables Russian efforts to evade sanctions," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

It also targeted over a dozen Russian banks, investment firms, venture capital funds, and fintech companies.

The United States also targeted Russia's future energy production and exports, taking further aim at Arctic LNG 2 project in Siberia. In November, Washington imposed sanctions on a major entity involved in the massive project.

On Friday, the State Department targeted Russia's Zvezda shipbuilding company, which it said is involved in the construction of up to 15 highly specialized LNG tankers intended for use in support of Arctic LNG 2 exports.

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters that Treasury plans to level additional sanctions later on Friday over the G7's price cap on Russian oil. He said the measures will increase costs for Russia to use an aging fleet of tankers to get oil to markets mainly in India and China.