US House Ethics Committee finds evidence George Santos broke federal law

The House Ethics Committee on Thursday found “substantial evidence” that Rep. George Santos had violated federal law, ending a nearly nine-month investigation and setting the stage for another likely push to expel the embattled first-term Republican from New York.

House investigators found evidence that Santos used campaign funds for personal purposes, defrauded donors, and filed false or incomplete campaign finance and financial disclosure reports, according to a 56-page report released Thursday.

The committee voted unanimously to refer its findings to the Department of Justice, saying Santos’ conduct “warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House.”