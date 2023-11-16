US House Ethics Committee finds evidence George Santos broke federal law

The House Ethics Committee on Thursday found “substantial evidence” that Rep. George Santos had violated federal law, ending a nearly nine-month investigation and setting the stage for another likely push to expel the embattled first-term Republican from New York.
House investigators found evidence that Santos used campaign funds for personal purposes, defrauded donors, and filed false or incomplete campaign finance and financial disclosure reports, according to a 56-page report released Thursday.
The committee voted unanimously to refer its findings to the Department of Justice, saying Santos’ conduct “warrants public condemnation, is beneath the dignity of the office, and has brought severe discredit upon the House.”
And while the panel refrained from recommending any punitive measures, there were already indications that the report could be the catalyst for a third effort to remove Santos from office. Numerous representatives have previously said that they would support his expulsion if the committee found criminal wrongdoing or a severe breach of ethics.
Santos, 35, a Republican representing parts of Long Island and Queens, already faces a 23-count federal indictment that includes accusations that he stole from his donors and falsified election campaign filings. Santos has resisted calls for his resignation and has pleaded not guilty.