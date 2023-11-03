US House passes Republicans' Israel aid bill, faces dead end in Senate

Washington: The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a Republican plan to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel as it fights Hamas, despite Democrats' insistence it has no future in the Senate and the White House's promise of a veto.

The measure passed 226 to 196, largely along party lines, with most Republicans supporting the bill and most Democrats objecting.

The bill's introduction was the first major legislative action under new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson. President Joe Biden has threatened a veto and Senator Chuck Schumer, majority leader of the Democratic-controlled Senate, said he would not bring it up for the vote.