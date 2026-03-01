Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US, Israel clash with Iran in UNSC, as UN chief Guterres warns of uncontrollable 'chain of events'

The powerful 15-nation UN body met just hours after the US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran and the subsequent attacks by Tehran.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 06:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 06:07 IST
World newsIranIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us