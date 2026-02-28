Menu
US, Israel strike Iran live updates | Revolutionary Guard vows 'most-intense offensive op' after Khamenei's death

Hello readers! Iranian state media has confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei. Israel launched a 'pre-emptive' attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes ⁠for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West. The ⁠attack, coming after Israel and Iran ‌engaged in a 12-day air ​war in June 2025, followed repeated US-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Follow all the latest updates on the conflict here on DH!
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 05:13 IST
09:1601 Mar 2026

07:0101 Mar 2026

Iran's supreme leader Khamenei killed, Iranian state media confirm (Reuters)

10:2901 Mar 2026

09:5501 Mar 2026

09:5301 Mar 2026

09:5301 Mar 2026

09:1601 Mar 2026

Published 28 February 2026, 06:54 IST
