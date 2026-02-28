Menu
US, Israel strike Iran live updates | Khamenei's killing declaration of war against Muslims: Iranian President

Hello readers! Iranian state media has confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei. Israel launched a 'pre-emptive' attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes ⁠for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West. The ⁠attack, coming after Israel and Iran ‌engaged in a 12-day air ​war in June 2025, followed repeated US-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Follow all the latest updates on the conflict here on DH!
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 09:43 IST
Highlights
09:1601 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran live updates | President, 2 officials to lead transition after Khamenei's death as Guard's vow 'most-intense offensive operation'

07:0101 Mar 2026

Iran's supreme leader Khamenei killed, Iranian state media confirm (Reuters)

15:1301 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran live updates | Iran security chief vows strikes against US, Israel 'never experienced before'

14:5001 Mar 2026

US, Israel strike Iran live updates | Khamenei's killing 'declaration of war against Muslims': Iranian President 

14:3501 Mar 2026

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite armed groups gather after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Baghdad

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters photo

14:3001 Mar 2026

Iran police intelligence chief killed in US, Israeli strikes: media

14:2901 Mar 2026

UP: Fear grips families as contact with kin in Iran snaps after attacks by US, Israel

Published 28 February 2026, 06:54 IST
