LIVE US, Israel strike Iran live updates | Khamenei's killing declaration of war against Muslims: Iranian President

Hello readers! Iranian state media has confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei. Israel launched a 'pre-emptive' attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes ⁠for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West. The ⁠attack, coming after Israel and Iran ‌engaged in a 12-day air ​war in June 2025, followed repeated US-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Follow all the latest updates on the conflict here on DH!