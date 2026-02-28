Menu
Israel-Iran tensions live updates | Trump says US carrying major combat operations

Hello readers! Israel has launched a 'pre-emptive' attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes ⁠for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West. The ⁠attack, coming after Israel and Iran ‌engaged in a 12-day air ​war in June, follows repeated U.S.-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Follow all the latest updates on the conflict here on DH!
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 07:50 IST
13:2028 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran tensions Live Updates |  Israel opposition leader vows to 'stand together' after strikes on Iran:

13:1128 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran tensions Live Updates | US President Donald Trump says Iran's missiles will be destroyed 

13:0028 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran tensions Live Updates | Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

12:5328 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran tensions Live Updates | Iraq closes its airspace

12:5028 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran tensions Live Updates | Strikes being launched by air and sea, US official tells Reuters. 

