LIVE Israel-Iran tensions live updates | Trump says US carrying major combat operations

Hello readers! Israel has launched a 'pre-emptive' attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes ⁠for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West. The ⁠attack, coming after Israel and Iran ‌engaged in a 12-day air ​war in June, follows repeated U.S.-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Follow all the latest updates on the conflict here on DH!