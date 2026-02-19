<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">United States</a> and Israel are reportedly edging closer to launching what could be a large-scale military operation against Iran, with plans said to be taking shape for an intervention that may begin “very soon”. The development, first reported by <em>Axios</em>, suggests an operation far more extensive than last year’s 12-day confrontation, potentially stretching on for weeks.</p><p>According to officials cited in these reports, the Trump administration is preparing for a military campaign that would go well beyond targeted strikes. Instead, it could resemble a full-scale engagement, undertaken jointly with Israel — a move that would mark a significant escalation in an already volatile region.</p><p>The build-up comes even as nuclear negotiations continue in Geneva, where diplomats are attempting to break the deadlock over Tehran’s nuclear programme. However, officials familiar with the talks remain doubtful about a breakthrough, pointing out that military preparations are advancing in parallel.</p><p>Significant Middle East deployments — including an expanded US naval and air presence — have contributed to growing concerns among analysts. Sources cited by the report note that Washington has heightened its emphasis on confronting Iran’s nuclear ambitions, an issue repeatedly underlined by Donald Trump in recent discussions with advisers and allied leaders.</p>.US deploys over 50 fighter jets, including F-22s, F-35s, F-16s, to Middle East in military buildup against Iran.<p>Open flight-tracking data referenced in related reporting indicates that more than 150 US military cargo flights carrying equipment and aircraft have landed in the region in recent days. The scale of these movements points to possible preparations for a wide-ranging campaign that could reshape security calculations across West Asia.</p><p>Analysts warn that such extensive mobilisation is rare outside of major military operations, reinforcing the perception that Washington may be laying the groundwork for a prolonged confrontation.</p>