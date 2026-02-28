Menu
US, Israel strike Iran live updates | At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes in Beirut

Hello readers! Israel's military said on Sunday it launched a broad wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran after its air force carried out a large-scale operation that killed Iran's supreme leader, raising fears of ⁠widespread instability in the Middle East. Over the past day Israel's air force conducted strikes to open the "path to Tehran", it added. Hours after the US and Israel said an air strike killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the military campaign to ⁠overthrow the government of the Islamic Republic, Iran's state media confirmed the 86-year-old leader had died. Follow all the latest updates on the conflict here on DH!
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 04:24 IST
09:0502 Mar 2026

08:1102 Mar 2026

09:5402 Mar 2026

09:1702 Mar 2026

09:0502 Mar 2026

08:4602 Mar 2026

08:1102 Mar 2026

Published 28 February 2026, 06:54 IST
