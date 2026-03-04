US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Pentagon identifies first US soldiers killed in war
Hello Readers! Israel said it launched airstrikes against Iranian missile launchers and a nuclear research site on Tuesday, and Iran struck back against Israel and across the Gulf region, targeting US embassies and disrupting energy supplies and travel. Four days into a war that President Donald Trump suggested would last several weeks or perhaps longer, nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran, including some Trump said he had considered as possible future leaders of the country. In other developments, the Pentagon identified four US Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone strike on Sunday at a command centre in Kuwait. Stay tuned to DH as we bring you all the latest updates from across the region.
US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Mojtaba Khamenei set to be Iran's new Supreme Leader: Reports
08:2304 Mar 2026
US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Khamenei to be buried in holy city of Mashhad, say reports
07:4604 Mar 2026
US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | 2,000 targets hit, 17 ships destroyed in Iran: US Military
09:2304 Mar 2026
US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | US says non-emergency staff granted permission to leave Saudi Arabia, Oman
09:1104 Mar 2026
US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Two cruise missiles intercepted, says Saudi Arabia
09:0804 Mar 2026
US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Fire near US consulate in Dubai; fully extinguished with no injuries reported
Photos: The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone's safety and security. pic.twitter.com/OPAOQRHEIG