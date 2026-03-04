LIVE US, Israel strike Iran Live Updates | Pentagon identifies first US soldiers killed in war

Hello Readers! Israel said it launched airstrikes against Iranian missile launchers and a nuclear research site on Tuesday, and Iran struck back against Israel and across the Gulf region, targeting US embassies and disrupting energy supplies and travel. Four days into a war that President Donald Trump suggested would last several weeks or perhaps longer, nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran, including some Trump said he had considered as possible future leaders of the country. In other developments, the Pentagon identified four US Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone strike on Sunday at a command centre in Kuwait. Stay tuned to DH as we bring you all the latest updates from across the region.