Homeworld
US, Israel strikes Iran live updates | US Navy fleet targeted by missiles in Bahrain

Hello readers! Israel has launched a 'pre-emptive' attack against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes ⁠for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West. The ⁠attack, coming after Israel and Iran ‌engaged in a 12-day air ​war in June, follows repeated U.S.-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Follow all the latest updates on the conflict here on DH!
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 09:24 IST
14:4828 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran tensions Live Updates | Iran warns that all US bases in the Middle East are within its reach

14:4528 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran tensions Live Updates | Bahrain says the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet has been targeted by a missile attack, Reports AP

14:3028 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran tensions Live Updates | Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has launched its 'first wave' of drones and missiles targeting Israel

14:0928 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran tensions Live Updates | Trump says US aims to destroy Iran's military, topple government

14:0628 Feb 2026

Israel-Iran tensions Live Updates | Pentagon terms US operation in Iran "epic fury" 

Published 28 February 2026, 06:54 IST
