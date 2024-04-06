US, Japan, Australia and Philippines to hold 'maritime cooperative activity'

Manila: The defence forces of the United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines will conduct "maritime cooperative activity" to support a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Philippines' Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

Naval and air force activities will be conducted within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone on April 7, Manila's Defence Ministry said in a joint statement.

The activity will strengthen the interoperability of the countries' armed forces doctrines, tactics, techniques and procedures, the statement read.