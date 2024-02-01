US judge dismisses Disney's lawsuit accusing DeSantis of retaliation

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Walt Disney Co's lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and members of a state board for allegedly retaliating after the company criticized state limits on classroom discussion of sexuality, according to a court filing.

DeSantis and other defendants had urged US District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee, Florida, to dismiss the case because Disney could not sue them over constitutionally enacted state laws.

The dispute began after Disney last year criticized the classroom discussion ban, dubbed the "Don't say gay" law by opponents. DeSantis began repeatedly attacking what he termed "woke Disney" in public appearances as he geared up for his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, an effort he abandoned earlier this month.