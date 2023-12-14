US judge pauses Trump 2020 election case while he appeals immunity ruling

Washington: A US judge on Wednesday paused the federal case accusing Donald Trump of attempting to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election while the former president mounts an appeal claiming he is immune from the charges.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Trump's ongoing appeal temporarily halts all activity that would move the case toward trial, which is currently scheduled to begin in March 2024.

Trump is appealing Chutkan's ruling earlier this month rejecting Trump's bid to dismiss the case based on an argument that he could not be prosecuted for official actions he took as president.

A spokesperson for Smith declined to comment. A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.