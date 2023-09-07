US justice department says it will indict President's son Hunter Biden on gun charge

David Weiss, the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden, said Wednesday that he planned to indict the president’s son on a gun charge before the end of the month — a move prompted by the acrimonious collapse of a plea deal in July.

In a three-page update filed in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, Weiss laid out plans to bring charges related to Biden’s purchase of a pistol in 2018, when prosecutors say he lied on a federal form by stating that he was not using drugs at the time.

Biden had previously agreed to participate in a two-year diversion program for nonviolent gun offenders as part of the plea deal, which unraveled dramatically at the last minute this summer.