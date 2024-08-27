US kid dies after shooting self in head with gun from parents' bedroom: Report

A United States boy accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun which he found in his parents' bedroom, and died.

Five-year-old Brooks Thomas Wilson from Utah was found with a single gunshot wound in his head after he found a 9 mm handgun in the back room of his house.

Hearing the sound of the gunshot, Brooks' father rushed to the room to find his son covered in blood.

The parent performed CPR but in vain as the kid succumbed at the scene.

According to a video posted by Daily Mail which has garnered over 4k views and was posted on August 26, the tragic incident took place on August 22 (Thursday).

The publication wrote, "A Utah family left devastated after their 5-year-old boy shoots himself dead. Brooks Thomas Wilson was found with a 9 mm handgun on Thursday afternoon and a single gunshot wound to the head, police said."

"The boy´s parents, and possibly one of his siblings, were inside the home when the shooting happened but were not with him in the room. The father went into the room as soon as he heard the gunshot and started CPR, but the boy died at the scene."