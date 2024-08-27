US kid dies after shooting self in head with gun from parents' bedroom: Report

A United States boy accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun which he found in his parents' bedroom, and died.
Five-year-old Brooks Thomas Wilson from Utah was found with a single gunshot wound in his head after he found a 9 mm handgun in the back room of his house.
Hearing the sound of the gunshot, Brooks' father rushed to the room to find his son covered in blood.
The parent performed CPR but in vain as the kid succumbed at the scene.
According to a video posted by Daily Mail which has garnered over 4k views and was posted on August 26, the tragic incident took place on August 22 (Thursday).
The publication wrote, "A Utah family left devastated after their 5-year-old boy shoots himself dead. Brooks Thomas Wilson was found with a 9 mm handgun on Thursday afternoon and a single gunshot wound to the head, police said."
"The boy´s parents, and possibly one of his siblings, were inside the home when the shooting happened but were not with him in the room. The father went into the room as soon as he heard the gunshot and started CPR, but the boy died at the scene."
The publication further wrote, "Authorities do not suspect foul play, and charges against the parents are not currently being pursued."
Brooks had three siblings, and their mother Kristin Wilson works as a teacher at a pre-school.
According to a report by The Mirror, a statement was released on August 23 (Friday) by 'Wilson and Hunsaker families'.
In the statement, Brooks death was called 'an unimaginable tragedy' and as a warning to take measures for children's safety.
According to the publication's report, the message further read, "This heartbreaking incident has taught us difficult lessons, and we deeply regret that it unfolded this way. Our hearts are shattered, and we hope that our family's loss serves as a poignant reminder of how quickly life can change."
In his obituary message, Brooks was described as someone who always wore his heart in his sleeve.
According to The Mirror, Lieutenant Mike Wall from the Santaquin Police Department said, "The family obviously is devastated.... obviously, it's a shock to the community. It's always a good reminder of how quick things can happen and how fast accidents can take place."
Wall said that no foul play was suspected and hence, no charges are being pressed against the parents for now.
Credit: Instagram/dailymail
Meanwhile Instagram users reacted to the Daily Mail post. A user wrote, "Sorry but the parents should be held accountable or take some responsibility for negligence. Their child should have absolutely no access to firearms..."
Credit: Instagram/dailymail
Another user wrote, "How did he get a gun? And why was the gun not locked!!? This is really disheartening (sic)."
Credit: Instagram/dailymail
A social media user wrote, "The parents definitely is at fault. How the heck a 5-year-old boy get access to a gun (sic)?"
Credit: Instagram/dailymail
A reply to the post read, "I blame parents for their negligence on having a gun which was reachable to a small kid… mom and dad needs to be interrogated thoroughly (sic)!"
Credit: Instagram/dailymail
"And Americans still don’t see a problem with guns (sic)," another reply to the post read.