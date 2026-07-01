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US lifts restrictions on Anthropic's most powerful AI models

In a statement posted on social media, Anthropic said it would begin restoring access to its AI models Wednesday.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:08 IST
World newsBusiness NewsUScompaniesAnthropic

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