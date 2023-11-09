JOIN US
Homeworld

US military actions in Syria target weapons, act as deterrent: White House

'This target last night was a weapons ammunition storage facility so we know that it had a practical impact on their ability to arm these groups, but also to send a strong signal of deterrence,' Kirby said
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 15:08 IST

US military activities in Syria target weapons and ammunition and act as a deterrence to Iran-backed separatist groups in the region that have attacked American personnel since the Israel-Hamas conflict, White House spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

"This target last night was a weapons ammunition storage facility so we know that it had a practical impact on their ability to arm these groups, but also to send a strong signal of deterrence," Kirby said on CNN after US strikes against a facility in eastern Syria.

World newsUnited StatesSyriaUSAWhite House

