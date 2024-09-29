US military aid to Ukraine is 'incredible mistake', says North Korea

Seoul: North Korea, which has been accused of illegally supplying weapons to Russia, said on Sunday that US military aid worth $8 billion to Ukraine is "an incredible mistake" and playing with fire against nuclear superpower Russia.

US President Joe Biden announced the new aid as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington to help Kyiv defend itself, including longer-range weapons that will upgrade its ability to strike Russia from safer distances.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Washington is escalating the Ukraine conflict and driving all of Europe to the brink of a nuclear war.

"The United States and the West should not dismiss or underestimate Russia's serious warning," Kim said in a statement published by state news agency KCNA.