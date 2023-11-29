JOIN US
Homeworld

US military aircraft with 8 on board crashes into the ocean off Japan

The crash happened at around 2:47 p.m. local time, with local residents reporting the aircraft had fire blowing from its left engine as it fell into the sea.
Last Updated 29 November 2023, 06:58 IST

Tokyo: A US military Osprey aircraft crashed into the ocean near Japan's Yakushima island on Wednesday with eight people on board, Japan's coast guard said.

A spokesperson for the coast guard said it had no further details of the incident including the safety of those onboard.

The crash happened at around 2:47 p.m. local time, with local residents reporting the aircraft had fire blowing from its left engine as it fell into the sea, Japanese broadcaster MBC reported.

A spokesperson for US forces in Japan did not immediately have a comment.

(Published 29 November 2023, 06:58 IST)
