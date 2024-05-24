US military faces reality in Gaza Strip as aid project struggles

Washington: In the week since the US military and allies attached a temporary pier to the Gaza Strip shoreline, Pentagon planners have come face to face with the logistical nightmare that critics had warned would accompany the endeavor.

The Defense Department predicted that a steady stream of humanitarian aid would be arriving in Gaza via the pier by now, but little relief has reached Palestinians in the besieged strip, officials acknowledged this week. Several trucks were looted as they made their way to a warehouse, the UN World Food Program said, and the complexity of operating the pier project in a war zone is continuing to slow distribution.

The problems, as expected, are on the back end of the operation. Looting of aid trucks has continued, officials said, and forced the World Food Program to suspend operations for two days. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, suspended food distribution in Rafah on Tuesday, citing lack of security. It added that it had not received any medical supplies for 10 days because of closures and disruptions at the Rafah and Kerem Shalom border crossings.

The project was always expected to be difficult. For one thing, White House policy does not allow US troops to be on the ground in Gaza. So the Pentagon has the ability to start but not finish the mission, a situation one military analyst likened to having the engine of a car but not the wheels.

As the pier project struggles to get going, the situation in Gaza remains dire. More than 34,000 people have died and more than 77,000 have been wounded, according to health authorities in the territory. The number of casualties will only increase as Israel expands its operation in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday of causing “starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict.” The Israelis denied the charges.

But many civilians in Gaza are experiencing immense hunger, aid groups say. Palestinians have forcibly taken aid from trucks, which UN officials have said reflects the desperation of people trying to feed themselves and their families. Aid groups and the United Nations have also blamed the hunger crisis on black marketers who have seized supplies to sell at inflated prices.

It is extremely difficult to deliver aid to distribution centers without police escorts to protect the convoys from swarms of people, UNRWA and US officials say.

The pier project is the Biden administration’s attempt to alleviate some of the humanitarian suffering in Gaza. Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, the Pentagon spokesperson, described the process Tuesday as a “crawl-walk-run approach.”

President Joe Biden announced the project during his State of the Union address in March, amid warnings that Gaza was on the precipice of famine. The Pentagon built and assembled the pier alongside an Army ship off the coast with involvement from about 1,000 US troops, US officials said. It is connected to central Gaza. Last Friday, the first aid trucks began moving ashore.

So far, however, the operation has fallen far short of its goal of bringing in 90 trucks a day and eventually ramping up to 150 trucks. Altogether, about 70 trucks have reached warehouses in the week since the pier opened, but the World Food Program said at least 11 had been looted on their way there.

Still, Daniel Dieckhaus, a response management team director at the US Agency for International Development, told reporters Thursday that enough aid had gotten through to feed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Defense officials said Thursday that three service members involved in the pier operation had suffered noncombat injuries. Two had minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital.

The Pentagon calls the project JLOTS, short for joint logistics over the shore, a capability that it has used for humanitarian relief in Somalia, Kuwait and Haiti.

Military officials who have worked on past efforts say distributing humanitarian aid to those in need is harder than setting up the infrastructure.

“Getting a pier in place and getting supplies onto the pier and onto shore is one thing,” Rabih Torbay, president of aid organization Project Hope, said in an interview. “Getting the logistics in place to get the aid to the places that need it the most is a completely different ballgame, and that is where the lack of planning and coordination comes into play.”