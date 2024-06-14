US military says it destroyed Houthi patrol boats, uncrewed surface vessel, drone

The rebels launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen into the Red Sea, the US Central Command said, adding there was no damage or injuries from those missiles.

The Houthi militia has staged attacks on ships in the waters off the country since November in solidarity with Palestinians under Israeli assault in Gaza where nearly the entire 2.3 million population of the narrow coastal enclave is displaced and there is widespread hunger and destruction.

The US Central Command said it "will continue to act with partners to hold the Houthis accountable and degrade their military capabilities."

The Houthi campaign has disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa. It has also stoked fears that the Gaza war - in which the local health ministry says over 37,000 have been killed - could spread and destabilize the wider Middle East.

The United States and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response to the attacks on shipping.

Israel's assault on Gaza, which has also led to genocide allegations that Israel denies, followed an attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200, according to Israeli tallies.