US military to deliver 24 more armored vehicles to Kenyan police in Haiti

Port Au-Prince: The US military said on Friday that it would deliver 24 additional armored vehicles to Kenyan personnel deployed in Haiti who are heading a long-delayed security operation in the conflict-ravaged Caribbean nation.

Some 400 Kenyan police, leading a UN-ratified security mission mandated to fight heavily armed gangs that have taken over most of the capital, recently deployed to Haiti.

The mission was first requested by Haiti's previous government in 2022, and of the handful of countries that have together pledged over 2,500 troops, the Kenyan contingent remains the only group to have arrived.