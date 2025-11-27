<p>Washington: US <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fbi">FBI</a> Director Kash Patel said on Thursday that the suspected shooter of two National Guard members had worked in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan</a> with partner forces.</p>.National Guard shooting near White House: What we know about suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal so far.<p>"We are fully investigating that aspect of his background as well to include any known associates that are either overseas or here in the United States of America, that is what a broad based international terrorism investigation looks like," Patel said at a news conference.</p>