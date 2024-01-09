US Navy sailor given 27 months in jail for sharing military data with China

A US Navy sailor was sentenced to 27 months in jail on Monday for accepting nearly $15,000 in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for photos of unclassified private US military information.

Petty Officer Wenheng "Thomas" Zhao, 26, pleaded guilty last October to conspiracy and receiving a bribe. Zhao, who had faced a maximum of 20 years in prison, was also fined $5,500, the US justice department said in a statement.