US Navy says USS John Finn conducted transit in Taiwan Strait

The United States Navy said its USS John Finn destroyer transited through a corridor in the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday that was "beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state," according to a statement.

"John Finn's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle," the U.S. Navy said in its statement.

"No member of the international community should be intimidated or coerced into giving up their rights and freedoms."