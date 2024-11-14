US October budget deficit jumps to $257 billion, handing hole to Trump

<p>Washington: The US budget deficit jumped nearly four-fold to $257 billion in October, a figure inflated by one-off factors, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday in a report that started off a new fiscal year with a big hole to be turned over to President-elect Donald Trump in January.</p>.<p>The Treasury said the October deficit was up 287 per cent from the $67 billion deficit in October 2023, but calendar adjustments in benefit payments had cut that month's deficit nearly in half.</p>.<p>A US Treasury official also said that in October 2023, the Treasury received about $75 billion in tax payments that had been deferred by wildfires in California and other natural disasters that year.</p>.<p>Without these adjustments, the official said the October 2024 deficit would have been about $47 billion, or 22 per cent higher than the prior October.</p>.<p>The budget results for October, the first month of the 2025 fiscal year, come after President Joe Biden's administration turned in a full-year fiscal 2024 deficit of $1.83 trillion, the largest outside the Covid-19 era.</p>.Adani Group to invest $10 billion in US energy following Trump win.<p>Trump presided over the biggest-ever US budget deficit of $3.1 trillion in fiscal 2020, the result of massive Covid relief spending coupled with a massive halt to economic activity that collapsed federal revenues.</p>.<p>Trump on Tuesday named billionaire Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to head a newly formed non-government body aimed at slashing federal spending and improving bureaucratic efficiency. Musk has said the federal budget could be cut by "at least" $2 trillion, though he did not specify over what time period.</p>.<p>As reported, federal receipts for October were down 19 per cent or $77 billion to $327 billion compared with October 2023, while October outlays were up 24 per cent, or $114 billion to $584 billion.</p>.<p>Outlays for Social Security, Medicare and military spending rose, but one bright spot was a $7 billion or 8 per cent decline in the Treasury's public debt service costs to $82 billion, the first year-on-year decline since August 2023, when interest rate increases began to mount.</p>.<p>Debt interest costs topped $1 trillion for the first time last year, making it the government's largest expense after Social Security.</p>.<p>The Treasury official said that the reduction in October's debt service costs were driven by a $12 billion reduction in payouts for inflation-protected securities due to lower consumer price index inflation.</p>.<p>But net interest on public debt was $80 billion for the month, a $4 billion increase from the prior October, the official said, as it will take time for lower rates to impact overall costs.</p>.<p>However, since Trump's victory, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has risen nearly 15 basis points due to market worries about Trump's tax cut plans adding trillions more dollars to federal deficits over a decade.</p>