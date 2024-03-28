US officials concerned about implications rippling beyond immediate region of Baltimore bridge collapse

New York: US officials have expressed concern about the implications rippling beyond the immediate region after a key bridge harbouring America's largest vehicle handling port collapsed in Baltimore when a cargo ship crashed into it, even as experts predicted repercussions to be "modest and mainly localised".

The 2.6km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River in Baltimore was destroyed after Dali, a 984-foot cargo ship bound for Sri Lanka, collided against a bridge column in the early hours of Tuesday.

The collapse of the bridge has indefinitely halted the flow of ships in and out of Baltimore Port.

“We are concerned about the local economic impact, with some 8,000 jobs directly associated with port activities," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters in the White House on Wednesday.

"We're concerned about implications that will ripple out beyond the immediate region because of the port's role in our supply chains,” he said, describing the Baltimore port as “important” for imports and exports given that it is America's largest vehicle handling port.