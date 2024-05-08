US paused Israel weapons shipment due to Rafah, says Defense Secretary

Still, he said the US preference would be that "no major combat take place in Rafah" and that at a minimum any Israeli operation must safeguard civilian lives.

"We've been very clear... from the very beginning that Israel shouldn't launch a major attack into Rafah without accounting for and protecting the civilians that are in that battlespace", Austin told a Senate hearing.

"And again, as we have assessed the situation, we have paused one shipment of high payload munitions", he told a Senate hearing.

"We've not made a final determination on how to proceed with that shipment."

Israel has threatened a major assault on Rafah to defeat thousands of Hamas fighters, it says, are holed up there, but Western nations and the United Nations say a full-scale attack on the city would trigger a humanitarian catastrophe.

Hamas' Oct. 7 attack killed about 1,200 people with about 250 others abducted, of whom 133 are believed to remain in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's campaign to destroy Hamas has led to a seven-month-long military campaign that has so far killed a total of 34,789 Palestinians, mostly civilians, the Gaza Health Ministry said.