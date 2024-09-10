Home
US plans economic talks with Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus: Report

The United States is set to launch economic talks this week with Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 05:25 IST

The United States is set to launch economic talks this week with Bangladesh's interim government, including its leader Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

"The United States is optimistic that, by implementing needed reforms, Bangladesh can address its economic vulnerabilities and build a foundation for continued growth and increased prosperity," Brent Neiman, assistant US Treasury secretary for international finance, told the newspaper.

Published 10 September 2024, 05:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesUSUS newsBangladeshMuhammad Yunus

