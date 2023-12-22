US prepares to lift ban on sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia

Washington: The Biden administration is preparing to relax restrictions on some weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, US officials said Thursday, crediting the kingdom’s peace talks with a militia in Yemen for hastening an easing of the constraints.

President Joe Biden imposed the ban two years ago amid concerns that US weapons were being used against civilians in Yemen, where hundreds of thousands of people have died from airstrikes, fighting, disease and hunger as a Saudi-led military coalition waged war against an Iran-backed militia called the Houthis.

The expected loosening of the limits — which blocked sales of major offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia — comes as the kingdom attempts to finalise a US-backed peace accord with the Houthis.

A representative for the White House National Security Council declined to comment.

The US officials did not say when the easing of the ban on sales might occur. And such a move could be reversed if Biden decides it is not in US interests to allow the offensive weapons to flow to Saudi Arabia, which is by far the largest buyer of American arms.