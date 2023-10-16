US President Biden warns Israel not to occupy Gaza

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, and Hamas won elections the next year. The group seized complete control of the enclave and pushed out more moderate Palestinian leaders such as those running the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Over the past 18 years, Hamas and its more radical counterparts have from time to time staged attacks on Israel, prompting several brief wars. Israeli forces, which blockade Gaza, reentered the territory on the ground in 2009 and 2014 but opted not to stay in both cases.