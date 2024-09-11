US Presidential Debate 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump go on the attack in first debate's opening moments

Philadelphia: Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris immediately went on the offensive in the opening segment of their first presidential debate on Tuesday, each seeking a campaign-altering moment in their closely fought election.

Harris, 59, attacked Trump's intention to impose high tariffs on foreign goods - a proposal she has likened to a sales tax on the middle class - while touting her plan to offer tax benefits to families and small businesses.

"Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression," Harris said, referring to his years as president from 2017-2021. Inflation peaked at 14.8% in April 2020 and at 6.4% when he left office, but it was far higher in the Great Depression.