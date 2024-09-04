US presidential election: 'Indian Americans for Harris' grassroots campaign launched

The group said, "We urge you to support Kamala Harris as she is the right choice for the right time. As the world grapples with inequities and disharmony, we need her to lead the US and the free world." "As the first woman of Indian descent to serve as Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris represents a significant milestone in our community’s history. Her leadership and values resonate with our collective aspirations for a more just, equitable, and inclusive America," it said.