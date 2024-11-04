US Elections LIVE | All eyes on swing states as Harris, Trump set for close fight
Hello readers! It's election eve in the United States and opinion polls predict that Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice-President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump will see a neck-and-neck race for a spot in the Oval Office. With the future of the US hanging by a thread, all eyes are on the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which could decide who comes to power. Follow the live updates on the US presidential elections, right here with DH.
America on edge: How voters are dealing with election stress
Credit: Reuters Photo
The US electorate seems to be on edge: Worried how the country will look should their preferred candidate lose. Worried the other side will make trouble. Worried the political divide will only grow deeper.
For dealmakers, regulatory chaos would undercut Trump's pro-business tilt
Executives expect a Trump administration would also bring with it policy uncertainty, trade wars, protectionism, and inflationary pressures, which will slow down mergers and acquisitions activity, interviews with bankers, lawyers and consultants show.