US Elections LIVE | All eyes on swing states as Harris, Trump set for close fight

Hello readers! It's election eve in the United States and opinion polls predict that Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice-President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump will see a neck-and-neck race for a spot in the Oval Office. With the future of the US hanging by a thread, all eyes are on the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which could decide who comes to power. Follow the live updates on the US presidential elections, right here with DH.