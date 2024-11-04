Home
US Elections LIVE | All eyes on swing states as Harris, Trump set for close fight

Hello readers! It's election eve in the United States and opinion polls predict that Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice-President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump will see a neck-and-neck race for a spot in the Oval Office. With the future of the US hanging by a thread, all eyes are on the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which could decide who comes to power. Follow the live updates on the US presidential elections, right here with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 13:37 IST

Highlights
18:2304 Nov 2024

America on edge: How voters are dealing with election stress

17:3604 Nov 2024

Who has Trump threatened to prosecute if he becomes president again?

17:2504 Nov 2024

Key seats to watch as Republicans defend narrow House majority

17:2404 Nov 2024

Ten US Senate races to watch in Tuesday's election

17:2104 Nov 2024

Trump and Harris campaigns race to get the vote out on eve of US election

19:0704 Nov 2024

18:5904 Nov 2024

Trump posts video highlighting 'love for country'

18:5704 Nov 2024

'Make our voices heard': Harris appeals to voters

18:2304 Nov 2024

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

The US electorate seems to be on edge: Worried how the country will look should their preferred candidate lose. Worried the other side will make trouble. Worried the political divide will only grow deeper.

18:1504 Nov 2024

For dealmakers, regulatory chaos would undercut Trump's pro-business tilt

Executives expect a Trump administration would also bring with it policy uncertainty, trade wars, protectionism, and inflationary pressures, which will slow down mergers and acquisitions activity, interviews with bankers, lawyers and consultants show.

Published 04 November 2024, 11:59 IST
