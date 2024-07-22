US Presidential race: Biden and Harris memes break Internet

Octogenarian Democratic representative Joe Biden has exited the US Presidential race, nominating current Veep Kamala Harris in his stead after several prominent Democrats voiced their 'concerns' of Biden pursuing a second term as president.
With hardly 107 days left to the American Presidential elections, Biden's choice to back out after much introspection from within the party after multiple gaffes in poll speeches and the recent debate debacle with Donald Trump has once again set the stage for a meme fest.
Hours after Biden announced his decision and issued a statement, the most prominent phrase to surface on the web was Vice President Harris's quote from May 10, 2023.
"You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you," Harris had said as she swore in the President's Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.
She said it in the White House last year stressing "none of us just lice in a silo" and added “everything is in context", while suggesting creation of educational equity that depends on fulfilling the needs of parents, grandparents, and communities.
“My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" Harris had said as she laughed.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis endorsed Harris as the nominee for US Presidential elections. He shared a post on X with emojis of a coconut, and a tree followed by an American flag.
Another social media user commented on the statement posted by Biden captioning his post as "Abandon ship".
The official social media handle of National Association for Gun Rights shared a picture showing the possible Democrat President nominees along with a face of Harris, while there's a post by Biden that reads "I'm sick".
A next X user questioned "If you aren’t fit to run for President, how are you fit to serve as President?" Below is the post which read: "I am Joe Biden and I forgot this message".
If you aren’t fit to run for President, how are you fit to serve as President? pic.twitter.com/MhCttlKCYS— Bill Ellmore 𝕏 (@BillEllmore) July 21, 2024
"Thank you for letting President Trump run against the only person more loathed than you", read another comment.
Thank you for letting President Trump run against the only person more loathed than you pic.twitter.com/Iv9W9GYqOB— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 21, 2024
"None of us saw this coming", wrote another netizen posting a short clip of Donald Trump.
None of us saw this coming 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LifSmOywKh— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 21, 2024
A next user posted an edited clip which shows Trump in a walk way as he grooves before stepping out on a stage.
Another X user posted a collage showing the 45th US President Trump and Joe Biden with text on it reading: "Trump vs Bullet, Biden vs Stairs"
A next user shared a clip from WWE with a caption that read "Democrats escorting Joe Biden out of the White House"
Democrats escorting Joe Biden out of the White House pic.twitter.com/1BGTd0fYS9— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 21, 2024