US Presidential race: Biden and Harris memes break Internet

Octogenarian Democratic representative Joe Biden has exited the US Presidential race, nominating current Veep Kamala Harris in his stead after several prominent Democrats voiced their 'concerns' of Biden pursuing a second term as president.

With hardly 107 days left to the American Presidential elections, Biden's choice to back out after much introspection from within the party after multiple gaffes in poll speeches and the recent debate debacle with Donald Trump has once again set the stage for a meme fest.

Hours after Biden announced his decision and issued a statement, the most prominent phrase to surface on the web was Vice President Harris's quote from May 10, 2023.

"You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you," Harris had said as she swore in the President's Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics.

She said it in the White House last year stressing "none of us just lice in a silo" and added “everything is in context", while suggesting creation of educational equity that depends on fulfilling the needs of parents, grandparents, and communities.