Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: US Prez Biden says need humanitarian 'pause', foreign nationals begin evacuation from Gaza

Pope Francis said a two-state solution was needed for Israel and Palestine, adding that war was always a defeat. (Reports: The Jerusalem Post)
03:1002 Nov 2023
Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia (Reuters)
03:1002 Nov 2023
UN Relief and Works Agency says 70 of its employees have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war (Source: X /The Spectator Index)
03:1202 Nov 2023
Japan says all 10 nationals wishing to leave Gaza have evacuated
All 10 Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members wishing to leave Gaza have evacuated to Egypt, the top government spokesperson said on Thursday.Speaking at a regular press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno added that one Japanese national living in Gaza remains there with family. (Reuters)
03:1002 Nov 2023
The IDF eliminated Muhammad A'sar, the Head of Hamas’ Anti-Tank Missile Unit in Gaza
🔴 The IDF eliminated Muhammad A'sar, the Head of Hamas’ Anti-Tank Missile Unit in Gaza.
A'sar was responsible for all of Hamas’ anti-tank missile units throughout Gaza.
Under his command, numerous anti-tank missile attacks were carried out against civilians and IDF soldiers. pic.twitter.com/gx44VqIcNB
03:1002 Nov 2023
Israel has no right to defend itself as it is an occupying power, Russia’s representative to the UN , Vasily Nebenzya, said at an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. (Reports: The Jerusalem Post)
03:1002 Nov 2023
Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp.
Credit: Reuters Photo
03:1002 Nov 2023
White House spokesperson says statements made by Hamas official regarding 'annihilating' Israel are 'chilling' and a demonstration of 'what Israel faces' (Source: X /The Spectator Index)
03:1002 Nov 2023
Jordan's foreign minister says Israel's 'inhumane war' is causing 'humanitarian catastrophe that will haunt generations to come and is threatening regional security'. (Source: X /The Spectator Index)
03:1002 Nov 2023
The UAE says a thousand children from Gaza will receive treatment in UAE hospitals (Source: X /The Spectator Index)
03:1002 Nov 2023
Israel's foreign ministry says it 'regrets' Jordan's decision to recall its ambassador (Source: X /The Spectator Index)