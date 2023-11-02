JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: US Prez Biden says need humanitarian 'pause', foreign nationals begin evacuation from Gaza

Track latest updates related to the Israel-Hamas war, only with DH!
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 03:12 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
03:1002 Nov 2023

Pope Francis said a two-state solution was needed for Israel and Palestine, adding that war was always a defeat. (Reports: The Jerusalem Post)

03:1002 Nov 2023

Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia (Reuters)

03:1002 Nov 2023

UN Relief and Works Agency says 70 of its employees have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war (Source: X /The Spectator Index)

03:1202 Nov 2023

Japan says all 10 nationals wishing to leave Gaza have evacuated

All 10 Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members wishing to leave Gaza have evacuated to Egypt, the top government spokesperson said on Thursday.Speaking at a regular press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno added that one Japanese national living in Gaza remains there with family. (Reuters)

03:1002 Nov 2023

The IDF eliminated Muhammad A'sar, the Head of Hamas’ Anti-Tank Missile Unit in Gaza

03:1002 Nov 2023

Hamas directs all its civilians resources to one goal—eliminating the State of Israel

03:1002 Nov 2023

Pope Francis said a two-state solution was needed for Israel and Palestine, adding that war was always a defeat. (Reports: The Jerusalem Post)

03:1002 Nov 2023

Israel has no right to defend itself as it is an occupying power, Russia’s representative to the UN , Vasily Nebenzya, said at an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.  (Reports: The Jerusalem Post)

03:1002 Nov 2023

Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia (Reuters)

[object Object]

Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp. 

Credit: Reuters Photo

03:1002 Nov 2023

White House spokesperson says statements made by Hamas official regarding 'annihilating' Israel are 'chilling' and a demonstration of 'what Israel faces' (Source: X /The Spectator Index)

03:1002 Nov 2023

Jordan's foreign minister says Israel's 'inhumane war' is causing 'humanitarian catastrophe that will haunt generations to come and is threatening regional security'. (Source: X /The Spectator Index)

03:1002 Nov 2023

The UAE says a thousand children from Gaza will receive treatment in UAE hospitals (Source: X /The Spectator Index)

03:1002 Nov 2023

Israel's foreign ministry says it 'regrets' Jordan's decision to recall its ambassador (Source: X /The Spectator Index)

(Published 02 November 2023, 03:10 IST)
World newsJoe BidenIsraelPalestineHamas

Follow us on