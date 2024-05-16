US removes Cuba from list of countries not cooperating fully against terrorism

The cooperation against terrorism list, which the State Department is required by law to provide the US Congress, is not the same as the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, according to the department official.

Former US President Donald Trump separately designated Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism just prior to leaving office, a jab that Cuba maintains has contributed to a severe economic crisis on the island, and to shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

"This move by the Biden Administration could well be a prelude to the State Department reviewing Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism," William LeoGrande, a professor at Washington's American University, told Reuters.

The State Department official said the state sponsor designation is determined by separate statutory criteria.

"Any future review of Cuba's status would be based on the law and criteria established by Congress," the official said.

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez applauded Wednesday's decision by the Biden administration but said it did not go far enough.

"The US has just admitted what is known to everyone: that #Cuba collaborates fully with efforts against terrorism," Rodriguez posted on X.

"All political manipulation of the issue should cease and our arbitrary and unjust inclusion on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism should end," he added.

North Korea, Iran, Syria and Venezuela remain listed as not cooperating fully with US counterterrorism efforts, the official said.