US says Bangladesh elections not free or fair, UN also voices concern over violence, irregularities

The top UN human rights official noted that democracy was “hard won” in Bangladesh and 'must not become cosmetic.”

Underlining that Bangladesh has been a role model of development, Türk said he “fervently hopes this will translate into the political and institutional spheres too. The future of all Bangladeshis is at stake.”

The UN official noted that mass arrests, threats, enforced disappearances, blackmailing and surveillance were all methods reportedly used by law enforcement officials prior to the ballot, which was boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Acts of political violence, including arson attacks allegedly committed by opposition groups, have also been reported.