US says having Ukraine President play a role at G20 summit would be 'a good thing'

Zelenskyy had addressed the G20 leaders through video-link during the intergovernmental forum’s 17th summit, which had been held at Bali in Indonesia in November 2022. He had presented his peace formula during his address to the summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin had not attended.

Putin would also not attend the summit to be hosted by Modi in New Delhi.

“Look, from our perspective, anytime President Zelenskyy gets the opportunity to address a body, a group is a good thing. We believe that about the G20. He addressed it last year,” Sullivan, the US National Security Advisor, said while speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One.

“But President Zelenskyy has been relentless in his capacity to engage all of the leaders who are seated at the table,” said the US NSA, as a journalist asked him if the US was disappointed that India had not invited the Ukrainian President to the G20 summit. “And we also saw in Jeddah, not long ago, many of the key countries of the G20, including from the Global South, sit with Ukrainians in the same room to talk through the principles of a just and durable peace, including sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“So, I feel good about where we are, although the US view is very much that having Zelenskyy have a role in this G20 would be a good thing,” added Sullivan, before the Air Force One landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany for a brief layover on its way to New Delhi.

Biden and the leaders of other western nations are likely to once again use the forum of the G20 summit in New Delhi to highlight the social and economic consequences of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.