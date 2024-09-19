US says Iran tried to influence election with messages to Biden camp

Iran has previously denied interfering in US elections.

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

In August, the United States accused Iran of launching cyber operations against the campaigns of both US presidential candidates and targeting the American public with influence operations aimed at fanning political discord.

Malicious cyber actors sent unsolicited emails to individuals in Biden's campaign in late June and early July that contained an excerpt from stolen material from Trump’s campaign as text in emails, according to Wednesday's statement.

Biden dropped out of the race for the White House on July 21 and was subsequently replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said Harris and Biden should disclose whether they used the hacked material "to hurt" President Trump.

"We’re not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign," a Harris campaign spokesperson said in a statement. "A few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt."