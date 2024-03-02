US says it takes seriously reports of misbehavior by its envoy to Singapore

Washington: The White House on Friday said the US government was taking seriously an internal watchdog report that the US ambassador to Singapore threatened his staff and failed to submit about $48,000 in travel expenses on time or with proper documentation.

Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan, a political appointee, had poor relations with some Singaporean ministries and was often unprepared on issues, the State Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said in a report.

"OIG found the ambassador did not model integrity, plan strategically, collaborate, or communicate," it said, urging the State Department to assess his leadership and management and, if appropriate, "take corrective action."

"Numerous staff described a fear, and even direct threats, of reprisal from the Ambassador," it said. "They described his mannerisms with personnel as belittling and intimidating."