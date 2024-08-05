US says military moves in Middle East aimed at de-escalating tensions

The Pentagon said on Friday it would deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the region.

"The overall goal is to turn the temperature down in the region, deter and defend against those attacks, and avoid regional conflict," Jonathan Finer, the White House's deputy national security adviser, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" program.

The US and Israel are preparing for every possibility, Finer added.

There was a "very close call" of regional conflagration in April, Finer said, when Iran launched an attack on Israeli territory with drones and missiles after what it called an Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1 that killed seven officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Syrian capital.

The US wants to be prepared should that situation rise again, Finer added.

In a call with his Israeli counterpart, the Pentagon said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated the United States' support for Israel's security and "right to self-defense against threats from Iran, Lebanese Hizballah (Hezbollah), Houthis, and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday and emphasized "the importance of all parties taking steps to calm regional tensions, avoid further escalation, and advance stability," the State Department said.