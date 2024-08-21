Home
US Secretary of State Blinken says Gaza ceasefire deal needs to get done in coming days

Blinken, speaking to reporters in Doha, said that once Hamas agrees to the proposal presented by Washington to tackle disagreements blocking a ceasefire deal, they would also have to get agreement on the implementation details.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 02:34 IST

Doha: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the Gaza ceasefire deal needs to get done in coming days, adding the United States, Egypt and Qatar will do everything possible to get Hamas on board with the "bridging proposal."

Blinken, speaking to reporters in Doha, said that once Hamas agrees to the proposal presented by Washington to tackle disagreements blocking a ceasefire deal, they would also have to get agreement on the implementation details. The US has long said it does not accept a long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel, Blinken said.

Published 21 August 2024, 02:34 IST
