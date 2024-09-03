US seized an airplane owned by Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro

The Justice Department said in its statement that it had seized a Dassault Falcon 900EX owned and operated by Maduro and his partners after it had been brought to the Dominican Republic for maintenance work. The department then had the plane flown to Florida. The plane had been purchased in the United States for $13 million through a shell company and "smuggled" out of the country "for use by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement.